Kim Kardashian Becomes A Meme, Gets Slammed Online After Telling Fans About Her Private Island 40th Birthday Celebrations

Kim Kardashian found herself at the centre of another social media frenzy this week after telling fans about her lavish 40th birthday celebrations.

It was revealed Tuesday that Kardashian had flown 40 of her closest friends to a private island, where they “pretended things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

Activities included bike riding, swimming near whales and kayaking, with Kardashian posting: “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40.”

Social media users were quick to point out that while Kardashian was partying it up on a private island after having her guests quarantine, others had lost jobs, loved ones and were having to go to food banks.

See some of the reaction and memes below.

Are you that insensitive you don’t realise this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear? People are going to food banks not private islands. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) October 27, 2020

after 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, i surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/ZJDYZJZarj — lemon (@thatbitchlemon) October 27, 2020

I love the idea that Kim Kardashian's closest friends quarantined for two weeks and THEN were surprised. — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🎃 (@davejorgenson) October 27, 2020

I feel for Kim Kardashian. It's very hard when you have hot photos of yourself you want to share but don't know how. — natalie tran (@natalietran) October 28, 2020

Honestly fuck you! People are dying, but @KimKardashian's 40th birthday is more important!

Everyone that's lost someone is less important than Kim seeing her friends! 🖕😠🖕 https://t.co/MvqlxDhids — Georgia 🌸 ジョージア (@sweetiemilktea) October 28, 2020

People are starving, losing their homes and dying. But aren’t you lucky! pic.twitter.com/T7WwGn2Dsv — Audrey (@baueraud) October 28, 2020

lol omgg wow this is so genuinely tone deaf even for this family that im surprised, which is cool cause i didnt think anyone could surprise me anymore so thanks guyzZz for making me feel again https://t.co/2c71QtIiaz — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) October 27, 2020

