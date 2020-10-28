Kim Kardashian Pulls A Bait-And-Switch With Bikini Pics Before Telling People To Vote

By Becca Longmire.

Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian found herself at the centre of another social media frenzy this week after telling fans about her lavish 40th birthday celebrations.

It was revealed Tuesday that Kardashian had flown 40 of her closest friends to a private island, where they “pretended things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

Activities included bike riding, swimming near whales and kayaking, with Kardashian posting: “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Reacts To Sisters’ Surprise 40th Birthday Bash, Complete With Choreographed Dance Number

View this post on Instagram

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Social media users were quick to point out that while Kardashian was partying it up on a private island after having her guests quarantine, others had lost jobs, loved ones and were having to go to food banks.

See some of the reaction and memes below.

Following the backlash, Kardashian then tweeted a photo of herself with sisters Khloe and Kourtney wearing skimpy bikinis, along with the caption, “Girls just wanna have sun.”

That was followed by another tweet reminding people to vote in the upcoming presidential election,

ET Canada has contacted Kardashian’s rep for comment.

Click to View Gallery

Kim Kardashian’s Hottest Looks
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP