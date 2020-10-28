Katy Perry Saves Orlando Bloom’s Instagram Live From Technical Difficulties

Orlando Bloom sure is glad to have his wife Katy Perry around for all his tech needs.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star did an Instagram Live on Tuesday night with former CNN correspondent Jessica Yellin to talk about voting in the U.S. elections but he encountered some hiccups.

RELATED: Miranda Kerr Tells New Mom Katy Perry: ‘You’re Amazing’

As Bloom waited for Yellin to appear on the stream, he told viewers, “This is my first Live, by the way, so I’m hoping that I’m gonna figure out how to do this.”

Perry evidently tried to get his attention moments later, and Bloom responded, “Hey, what do you want to say to me? Just talk to me, because I don’t know.”

A little while later, Bloom said to Perry, who was still off-camera, “How do I do this? How do I find Jessica? Why don’t you come here and show me. By the way, it’s quite amusing because Katy’s here going, ‘Wait a second.'”

RELATED: Orlando Bloom Gives Katy Perry A Birthday Surprise From Borat, Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos

Finally, Perry appeared to get everything sorted and Yellin showed up on the stream.

During the conversation, Bloom also thanked Yellin for “popping” his Instagram Live “cherry.”