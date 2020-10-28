Cameron Diaz Says Being A Mother Is ‘The Happiest Time Of My Life,’ Talks Possible Return To Acting

Cameron Diaz spoke to Naomi Campbell about parenthood, her lengthy acting career, and more for the model’s “No Filter” YouTube series.

Diaz insisted “never say never” when asked about a career comeback after stepping away from the industry six years ago. However, she said she’s the happiest she’s ever been after she and husband Benji Madden welcomed their first child, daughter Raddix, in December 2019.

Diaz said of getting married and becoming a parent a little later on in life, “The only pressure for me now is that I have to live to be like 107.”

She said of returning to acting, “I’ll come back and people will be like, ‘There’s a new older actress on the scene’… I’m never saying never to anything,” insisting she’s okay with not being on screens since 2014.

Diaz added of baby Raddix, “I really feel like this is my sweet spot and my happiest time in my life,” despite recognizing she’s had some incredible experiences over the years.

Diaz also spoke about how her career started off in commercial modelling before she nabbed her first big acting role as Tina Carlyle in 1994’s “The Mask”.

The actress shared, “I got ‘The Mask’ when I turned 21 and that was it.

“They were talking to Anna Nicole Smith and you know the studio really wanted her cause I’d never really done anything.

“I think maybe five or 10 days before shooting they said yes to me,” adding she’d already done a lot of fittings and everything before actually getting the part.