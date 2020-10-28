Netflix Unchains Trailer For Ramin Bahrani’s Class-System Drama ‘The White Tiger’

“The White Tiger” is roaring its way onto Netflix.

The streaming giant dropped a two-and-a-half-minute teaser trailer for the film on Tuesday. It is helmed by acclaimed director Ramin Bahrani and stars Priyanka Chopra Jones alongside Bollywood stars. It is adapted from Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel.

The drama explores the master-servant class system in India with help from newcomer Adarsh Gourav, playing a smart youth who learns to rise the social ladder, Rajkummar Rao starring as the pampered son of a wealthy businessman, and Chopra as his wife.

“Aravind and I went to college together at Columbia University and for 20 years he has been one of my closest friends,” Bahrani told Deadline. “When I made my first film, ‘Man Push Cart’, he was a journalist and it gave him the push to go back to India and get his first novel done.”

“It’s pretty startling when you see the film, which is about castes and class inequality, and say, ‘Wow, this feels a lot like America or anywhere else in the world right now,’” Bahrani said. “Seeing the journey of someone who feels that trapped and will do anything to break free is something we can relate to maybe now more than ever in the tragic age of COVID.”

There is no confirmed premiere date for “The White Tiger”.