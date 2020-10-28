Ellen Pompeo, Debbie Allen, Krista Vernoff & Chandra Wilson Discuss The End Of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

The women of “Grey’s Anatomy” consider whether or not the iconic series should come to an end after its upcoming 17th season.

Ellen Pompeo, Debbie Allen, Krista Vernoff, and Chandra Wilson discussed the possibility of concluding the show during their cover interview for Variety’s “Power of Women” issue, which hit shelves on Wednesday.

Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, conceded, “We don’t know when the show is really ending yet. But the truth is, this year could be it.

“I don’t take the decision lightly. We employ a lot of people, and we have a huge platform. And I’m very grateful for it. You know, I’m just weighing out creatively what can we do.”

Pompeo also looked back on the show’s early struggles and nearly changing the title of the show. She recalled, “Once we finally got an airdate, two weeks before that airdate they wanted to change the title of the show to ‘Complications’.”

Chandra Wilson, who stars as Miranda Bailey, spoke about what it was like becoming famous overnight after “Grey’s” premiered.

“Folks were scared to talk to me, like in the store or in the Target,” she said. “People would just kind of leave me alone. It was like, ‘What’s going on?’”

Remembering some of the early controversies that surrounded certain cast members, showrunner Vernoff explained, “There was a lot of drama on-screen and drama off-screen, and young people navigating intense stardom for the first time in their lives. I think that a lot of those actors, if they could go back in time and talk to their younger selves, it would be a different thing.”

Sharing her thoughts about former ABC network president Steve McPherson, Vernoff added, “He just didn’t get it; he didn’t like it. Honestly, I’m going to say, I don’t think he liked the ambitious women having sex unapologetically.”

Meanwhile, Allen, who plays Catherine Avery, talked about the strict COVID safety protocols on set, revealing that “COVID is No. 1 on the call sheet right now.”

Variety’s virtual “Power of Women” summit, presented by Lifetime, takes place on Oct. 28 and 29, featuring the women of “Grey’s Anatomy”, Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross, Stacey Abrams, Sia, and more.