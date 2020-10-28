Sam Smith Reveals They’ve Had A Hair Transplant: ‘It’s Been A Touchy Place For Me’

Sam Smith revealed they had hair transplant surgery two years ago.

The singer discussed the procedure as they talked Vogue viewers through their skincare routine in a new video.

RELATED: Sam Smith Wants To Become ‘A Mommy’ By The Age Of 35

Smith said, “My hair… it’s been a touchy place for me.

“I haven’t actually spoken about this before, so I’m gonna speak about it because I don’t actually feel like I have anything to hide.”

The singer explained, “I was losing my hair about two years ago. I have had a hair transplant. How stunning is it?

“It’s nice to have hair, but also if I was bald I would still own it, too. Because bald is beautiful.”

RELATED: Sam Smith Would ‘100 Million Per Cent’ Be Up For A Duet With Blind Singer Carl Montecido After Seeing That Incredible Viral Video

Smith also spoke about coming out as nonbinary in September 2019, telling Vogue viewers: “Last year, when I changed my pronouns and really spoke out about my gender expression and my gender fluidity, I started falling in love with makeup all again.”

See more in the clip above.