Sam Smith Reveals They’ve Had A Hair Transplant: ‘It’s Been A Touchy Place For Me’

By Becca Longmire.

Sam Smith revealed they had hair transplant surgery two years ago.

The singer discussed the procedure as they talked Vogue viewers through their skincare routine in a new video.

Smith said, “My hair… it’s been a touchy place for me.

“I haven’t actually spoken about this before, so I’m gonna speak about it because I don’t actually feel like I have anything to hide.”

The singer explained, “I was losing my hair about two years ago. I have had a hair transplant. How stunning is it?

“It’s nice to have hair, but also if I was bald I would still own it, too. Because bald is beautiful.”

Smith also spoke about coming out as nonbinary in September 2019, telling Vogue viewers: “Last year, when I changed my pronouns and really spoke out about my gender expression and my gender fluidity, I started falling in love with makeup all again.”

