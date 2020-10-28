Stanley Tucci Says He Was The Last Actor Cast In ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

“The Devil Wears Prada” took a while to find its Nigel.

On Tuesday, actor Stanley Tucci appeared on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” and talked about his experience on the classic comedy co-starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt.

“I loved it. You know what it’s like, every time you make a movie, it’s like the first day of school kind of, so you know you are always a bit nervous and I think particularly with Annie [Anne Hathaway] it was just so nice, it was so easy,” he said.

He also revealed that he actually joined the film quite late in the process.

“I’ll be honest about ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, they were already shooting and then they cast me. I was the last person to be cast in the film,” he said.

Tucci also shared how he was cast in “Julie & Julia”, thanks to Streep.

“I was doing ‘The Lovely Bones’ and just prior to doing that Meryl [Streep] had asked me, ‘Would you be interested, would you do this role?’” he recalled. “Of course, I always loved Julia Child, I love food, I’m food-obsessed. When she asked me, I said, ‘Yeah.’ What do you say, no? ‘No, I’m not going to work with you and Nora.’ So, yeah of course I did it and it just was one of the happiest experiences ever.”

