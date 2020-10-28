Kylie Jenner Hides Her ‘True Personality’ From Public: ‘It Makes Me Sad’

Kylie Jenner tells James Charles about the protective layer she crafts for herself in the public image.

The Kylie Cosmetics boss reunited with the makeup guru for another round of Halloween makeup styles. During the YouTube video, Jenner opened up about the real “Kylie”.

“I think that I showed my true personality for so long ago on Vine and Instagram,” she told Charles.

“But as I got bigger and bigger, I realized… when people used to say really mean things about how I really am, my personality and what I love the most about myself, it would hurt me more than almost playing a character,” Jenner added. “So I just started doing a little less, which is sad. It makes me sad.”

Charles applauded Jenner’s humour and wit. Jenner thanked him and admitted she wants “to do more things” with her YouTube channel to show off her personality.