Bette Midler Reveals What Fans Can Expect From ‘Hocus Pocus’ Reunion

Bette Midler is speaking about the eagerly anticipated “Hocus Pocus” reunion, which is set to take place Friday.

The virtual event will see Midler, who played the part of Winifred in the movie, join forces with her fellow Sanderson sisters Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) and Kathy Najimy (Mary) for the night.

“I’m not gonna give anything away, but there will definitely be music in it. Definitely,” Midler told Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday’s “Today”. “And there’ll be dancing, too.”

The cast of #HocusPocus is reuniting to raise awareness for the New York Restoration Project, an organization that creates public outdoor spaces. @JennaBushHager spoke with @BetteMidler about what fans can expect from the special reunion. pic.twitter.com/WO3XwHAzKV — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 28, 2020

RELATED: Bette Midler Confirms Original ‘Hocus Pocus’ Cast Will Reunite For Sequel

The movie was released in 1993, almost 30 years ago.

The upcoming virtual special, which costs fans $10, is titled “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover” and will benefit Midler’s non-profit, the New York Restoration Project, which helps preserve open green spaces in New York City.

“We’re thrilled to death,” Midler said of the beloved flick. “It was a lot of fun making it. And when it first came out it wasn’t as big of a hit as we were hoping for, but as the years have gone by, it’s gotten more and more embedded in the culture, and people love it, and they say, ‘Oh, I brought my kids up on that, and I saw it when I was a kid and it’s great.'”

RELATED: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Is Confirmed, ‘Hairspray’ Director Adam Shankman Onboard

Midler added of filming alongside Parker and Najimy again: “We saw each other for the first time as those characters in 27 years and it was like it was yesterday. Right back to our same relationships, our same way of improvising, our same way of mugging (for the camera).”