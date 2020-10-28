Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Contracted COVID-19 In ‘KUWTK’ Sneak Peek

Khloé Kardashian is the latest celeb to confirm they were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

In a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, the reality star reveals that she came down with COVID-19 earlier this year.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Admits Fitness Routine With Kids Helps Her Mental Health During Pandemic

The clip opens with Kim Kardashian saying that they were “anxiously awaiting the results” of her sister’s COVID test.

“My gut tells me that she does, just because she’s so sick,” Kim says. “And that really scares me for her, because I can tell that she’s now getting scared, and that she’s really nervous about it.”

Kris Jenner adds that she jumped on the phone with doctors to try to find someone who could help her daughter.

“I just found out that I do have corona,” Khloé then says in a video update. “I have been in my room. It’s going to be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”

RELATED: Kourtney, Kim And Khloe Kardashian Deal With Aftermath Of Kendall And Kylie’s Explosive Fight In ‘KUWTK’ Teaser

She continues by listing some of her symptoms, including vomiting and shaking.

“I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache, I wouldn’t say it was a migraine,” Khloé says. “My chest would burn when I would cough and my throat is still not full recovered, clearly. Let me tell you: that s**t is real.”

Finally, she adds, “We’re all gonna get through this. Pray that if we all follow orders and listen we’re all gonna be okay. May God bless us all.”