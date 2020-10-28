Lily Collins Responds To ‘Disheartening’ ‘Emily In Paris’ Criticism

Lily Collins discussed the criticism her show “Emily In Paris” has faced in a new interview with Vogue Arabia.

The Netflix show came under fire for leaning too heavily on overused stereotypes in its depiction of French people.

Collins said, “As disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it’s also a gift; you’re being allowed to improve.”

She said that, ahead of a possible season 2, she will evolve the narrative, adding that series creator Darren Starr and fellow producers, “Championed my opinions and opened me up to an experience that was so rewarding and empowering.”

Collins also spoke about her engagement to film director and writer Charlie McDowell, telling the magazine: “I knew from the moment we met that this was the person for me.”

McDowell popped the question during a trip to Arizona in September.

The interview saw the actress, who is Phil Collins’ daughter, speak about her pre-COVID struggles as well.

“In the past, I would seek ways to control myself. It came out in the form of eating disorders or deep anxiety,” she explained. “I try and sit and work through my emotions instead of ignoring them. The old me would have focused more on the negative. Now it’s just one part of my life. All these other positive things prevent me from obsessing.”