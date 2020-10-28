Lily Collins Responds To ‘Disheartening’ ‘Emily In Paris’ Criticism

Lily Collins discussed the criticism her show “Emily In Paris” has faced in a new interview with Vogue Arabia.
The Netflix show came under fire for leaning too heavily on overused stereotypes in its depiction of French people.
Collins said, “As disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it’s also a gift; you’re being allowed to improve.”
Riding high on the success of her Netflix series, Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) graces her first-ever Vogue cover, with the November issue of #VogueArabia. In an exclusive interview, the star discusses overcoming eating disorders and anxiety, taking the reins of her acting and producing career, and her engagement to film director and writer Charlie McDowell. Also addressing the highs and lows of the global hit show, Emily in Paris, she says: “As disheartening as it sometimes is to read all the criticism, it’s also a gift; you’re being allowed to improve.” Click the link in bio for the full scoop. Cover 1 of 2 #LilyCollins عقب النجاح المدوّي الذي حققه مسلسلها على نتفليكس، تتألق النجمة لِيلي كولينز على غلاف ڤوغ لأول مرة على الإطلاق، حيث تزيّن صورتُها الجميلة عددَ نوفمبر من ڤوغ العربية. وفي حوارنا الحصري معها والمنشور على صفحات العدد، تتحدث النجمة الشابة عن معاناتها من اضطرابات الأكل والقلق، وتوضح كيف تغلّبت على تلك الاضطرابات في النهاية، كما تكشف لنا عن أسرار نجاحها في مجالي التمثيل والإنتاج، وكذلك تعرج على خطبتها للمخرج السينمائي والكاتب تشارلي ماكدويل. وبين ثنايا الحوار، تتحدث النجمة الجميلة عن إيجابيات نجاح مسلسلها العالمي "إميلي في باريس" وسلبيات ذلك النجاح قائلًة: "رغم الإحباط الذي أشعر به حين أقرأ أحيانًا كل هذه الانتقادات، إلا أنه نعمة؛ إذ يدفعني لتحسين أدائي". تفضلي بالضغط على الرابط في البايو لتطالعي هذا الحوار الشيّق كاملاً. الغلاف 1 من 2. Editor in Chief: @mrarnaut Fashion Director: @katieellentrotter Photography: @thomaswhiteside Style: @simonrobins1000 & @kxllwxll Hair: @gregoryrussellhair Makeup: @fionastiles Nails: @thuybngyen Creative Producer: @laura.prior.producer Local Producer: @margotfodor Interview: @okjanelle
She said that, ahead of a possible season 2, she will evolve the narrative, adding that series creator Darren Starr and fellow producers, “Championed my opinions and opened me up to an experience that was so rewarding and empowering.”
Collins also spoke about her engagement to film director and writer Charlie McDowell, telling the magazine: “I knew from the moment we met that this was the person for me.”
"The idea of using my voice to create stories and be a producer was always in the cards," shares actor and producer Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) in her first-ever Vogue cover story. "I'd been told a few times over the past couple of years by different filmmakers I've worked with that if something's not out there, you should make it yourself," she says of taking the reigns of her own career. Also in our November 2020 issue are hopeful stories of celebration featuring celebrity-loved Bahraini designer Shaima Al Mansoori, Lebanese Lady Palumbo and stars from the El Gouna film festival's red carpet. Click the link in bio to know more. #VogueArabia #LilyCollins بمناسبة ظهورها على غلاف ڤوغ لأول مرة على الإطلاق، صرحت الممثلة والمنتجة لِيلي كولينز قائلةً: "كنت أتوقع دائمًا أنني سأستخدم صوتي في سرد القصص، وأنني سأصبح منتجة"، بينما علقت على توليها بنفسها إدارة مسيرتها الفنية قائلًة: "قال لي مختلف صنّاع الأفلام الذين عملت معهم عدة مرات خلال العامين الماضيين إنني إن لم أحصل على شيء فيجب أن أصنعه بنفسي". كما يزخر عددنا لشهر نوفمبر 2020 بالقصص الباعثة على الأمل والاحتفالات والتي تتصدرها المصممة المحبوبة لدى النجمات، المبدعة شيماء المنصوري، وكذلك السيدة اللبنانية بالومبو، وأيضًا نجمات السجادة الحمراء بمهرجان الجونة السينمائي. تفضلي بالضغط على الرابط في البايو للاطلاع على مزيد من الموضوعات التي يتضمنها هذا العدد. Editor in Chief: @mrarnaut Fashion Director: @katieellentrotter Photography: @thomaswhiteside Style: @simonrobins1000 & @kxllwxll Hair: @gregoryrussellhair Makeup: @fionastilesNails: @thuybngyen Creative Producer: @laura.prior.producer Local Producer: @margotfodor Interview: @okjanelle
McDowell popped the question during a trip to Arizona in September.
The interview saw the actress, who is Phil Collins’ daughter, speak about her pre-COVID struggles as well.
“In the past, I would seek ways to control myself. It came out in the form of eating disorders or deep anxiety,” she explained. “I try and sit and work through my emotions instead of ignoring them. The old me would have focused more on the negative. Now it’s just one part of my life. All these other positive things prevent me from obsessing.”