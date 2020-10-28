Taylor Swift Dubs ‘Red’ Her ‘True Breakup Album’

By Sarah Curran.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift — Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift is reflecting on her 2012 album Red, admitting that the record was inspired by “heartbreak.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Presents Gabby Barrett With Her First Televised Award At 2020 CMT Music Awards

Swift reminisced on her fourth album during a new feature with Apple Music and Rolling Stone for the magazine’s list of 500 Greatest Albums.

RELATED: ‘The Late Show’ Obtains Exclusive Taylor Swift (Spoof) Song Slamming Donald Trump

“I look back on this as my true breakup album, every other album has flickers of different things,” says the Grammy winner in an audio snippet from her interview.

“But this was an album that I wrote specifically about pure, absolute, to the core, heartbreak.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Returns To The Top Of The Billboard 200

Red debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, ultimately becoming 2012’s second-bestselling album.

The record includes tracks like “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “All Too Well”, which seemingly detailed the end of Swift’s romance with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP