Taylor Swift Dubs ‘Red’ Her ‘True Breakup Album’

Taylor Swift is reflecting on her 2012 album Red, admitting that the record was inspired by “heartbreak.”

Swift reminisced on her fourth album during a new feature with Apple Music and Rolling Stone for the magazine’s list of 500 Greatest Albums.

Taylor Swift will feature on a new podcast by Rolling Stone and Amazon Music discussing the RS500Albums list — talking about how RED "was a huge risk that changed everything for her"

“I look back on this as my true breakup album, every other album has flickers of different things,” says the Grammy winner in an audio snippet from her interview.

“But this was an album that I wrote specifically about pure, absolute, to the core, heartbreak.”

Red debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, ultimately becoming 2012’s second-bestselling album.

The record includes tracks like “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “All Too Well”, which seemingly detailed the end of Swift’s romance with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.