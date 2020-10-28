Reese Witherspoon Is Leaving The Door Open To Running For Political Office

Running for elected office isn’t out of the question for Reese Witherspoon.

This week, the “Big Little Lies” star appears on the “SmartLess” podcast co-hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, and was asked about her possible political aspirations.

“I think you’d get a lot of the vote,” Bateman tells her.

“Yeah, I mean our standards have become very low in this country,” Witherspoon jokes.

After being told that she could become a senator, the actress says, “I wouldn’t say never, because I don’t know where I’m going to be when I’m, you know, 65.”

Witherspoon also shares her own concerns about representation in politics.

“I think we need better representation and balance. Women are 50 per cent of the population, but we’re not 50 per cent of the representation in government, which is bizarre, particularly when they’re adjudicating over our bodies,” she says.

“And the lack of representation of people of colour, who make up a large, almost majority of this country,” she adds. “What about balance, you know? Just yin and yang. Male, female balance.”

The 44-year-old also references her production company Hello Sunshine as an example of employing predominantly women.

“It’s interesting how no one needs to be the number 1,” she says. “We sort of pass the baton almost. It’s always kind of deferring power or sharing responsibility. So it’s almost this power balance and that there’s no one person sort of dictating or mandating exactly what’s going to happen. It’s collective ideas. And it works really well.”