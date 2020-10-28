Fans Raise Over $65,000 For Unemployed Babysitter In ‘Borat’ Sequel

So far, over $65,000 has been raised for Jeanise Jones, who is currently unemployed due to pandemic downsizing at the insurance company where she worked for more than 30 years.

Kind-hearted movie fans have set up a GoFundMe page after the babysitter who appeared in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” lost her job.

Jones previously revealed how she had been paid around $4,700 for her part in the film, which she believed to be a documentary.

Speaking to Variety, Jones recalled what was going through her mind when “Borat” star Sacha Baron Cohen dragged Maria Bakalova (who played his 15-year-old daughter Tutar) into her house wearing a ball and chain.

“I’m thinking she’s really from a third-world [country] and that’s how they treat women and young girls,” she said.

“I [suggested they] take her to a school and let her observe girls in a classroom who can read and write just like boys,” she continued. “I was thinking it was real, so my thought was, they were going to take her to see different things and make it so she could be able to stay in the United States. Evidently, that’s not what happened.”

Jones, who had no idea that the pair were acting, claimed she “spent weeks” worrying that Tutar was in real danger.

She added, “I’m glad to know she’s not really in that situation. I hate to hear of anyone in that situation.”