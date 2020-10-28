Ziggy ‘Stardust’ Is Born In New Trailer For Davie Bowie Biopic

David Bowie is making his way to the big screen.

Johnny Flynn (“Emma”) portrays the legendary musician in IFC’s upcoming “Stardust” biopic. The historical drama is directed by Gabriel Range and revolves around a 24-year-old Bowie prior to becoming an icon.

The movie begins in 1971 and his first excursion to the U.S. At the time, Bowie’s presentation of male sexuality receives pushback from the general public. This leads the legendary musician to craft his alter-ego, Ziggy Stardust.

“There is no authentic me,” Bowie says in the film. “There’s just fear.”

The biopic also stars Marc Maron (“GLOW”) as Bowie’s publicist, Jena Malone as Angie Bowie, and Canada’s Aaron Poole as guitarist Mick Ronson.

“Stardust” makes its way to theatres and video on demand beginning Nov. 25.