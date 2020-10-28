Adele And Rapper Skepta Are Reportedly Dating

Adele has found a new man in her life.

According to People, sources have confirmed that the 32-year-old “Hello” singer is dating British rapper Skepta.

The source says that in recent months, things between Adele and Skepta “have been heating up,” adding, “They run in the same circles in London, and she’s having fun.”

The couple have been friends for a number of years, coming from the same neighbourhood of Tottenham in London.

“Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check,” Skepta told the Evening Standard in a 2016 interview. “She speaks to me about how things are going.”

Skepta has one two-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, while Adele is mother to eight-year-old Angelo.

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki but the two split in September 2019 after being together seven years.

Last weekend, the singer hosted Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, joking about experiencing “a lot” of heartbreak in her life, her recent weight loss, and more.