Adele Denies Report That She And Rapper Skepta Are Dating

Adele hasn’t found a new man in her life just yet.

On Wednesday, People reported that sources had confirmed that the 32-year-old “Hello” singer is dating British rapper Skepta, but in a position Instagram, Adele threw cold water on the claim by letting fans know she’s still single.

In the caption, Adele wrote that she had “the best time” hosting Global’s “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend, adding, “I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year ♥️.”

The source in People‘s report had claimed that in recent months, things between Adele and Skepta “have been heating up,” adding, “They run in the same circles in London, and she’s having fun.”

The couple have been friends for a number of years, coming from the same neighbourhood of Tottenham in London.

“Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check,” Skepta told the Evening Standard in a 2016 interview. “She speaks to me about how things are going.”

Skepta has one two-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, while Adele is mother to eight-year-old Angelo.

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki but the two split in September 2019 after being together seven years.

Last weekend, the singer hosted “SNL”, joking about experiencing “a lot” of heartbreak in her life, her recent weight loss, and more.