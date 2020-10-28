Michael Sheen Transforms Into Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ For Popular British Sketch Show

Michael Sheen is trying out a new role.

As a part of the popular British sketch show, “There’s Something About Movies”, the “Good Omens” actor transformed into Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker” and hit the streets of London to recreate some iconic scenes from the Oscar-winning film.

“There’s Something About Movies” follows team captains Sheen and Jennifer Saunders leading their groups in a battle to see who knows the most about the film industry. The series is hosted by Alan Carr.

In a clip from the show, which appears in the upcoming Halloween special, Sheen walks down a dark hallway and turns to the camera when he reaches the elevator, revealing his costume. He later recreates Pheonix’s epic dance scene on the city’s steps.

The host then appears dressed as a police officer chasing Sheen away, “Hey d***hebag, what are you doing?” Carr shouts. “Come here you a**hole, d***hebag come here! That guy ran off so fast he had smoke coming out of his a**.”

The Halloween edition of “There’s Something About Movies” airs Oct. 28 in the U.K.