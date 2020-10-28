Letitia Wright Says It’s ‘Only A Matter Of Time’ Before ‘Avengers’ Bosses Make An All-Female Movie

Letitia Wright is 100 per cent up for an all-female “Avengers” movie.

The actress, who played the role of Shuri, King T’Challa’s sister and princess of Wakanda in “Black Panther”, told Yahoo Entertainment of the much-talked-about flick: “I don’t think we have to fight for it. Victoria Alonso is very strong about spearheading it, alongside Kevin [Feige]. It’s only a matter of time before they do it.”

Wright was also asked who would compose her dream lineup for the movie, noting “Black Panther” co-stars Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, and Angela Bassett.

The star also mentioned Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, as well as Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

“Definitely have to have Captain Marvel, definitely,” Wright said.

Wright recently spoke out about the tragic death of her “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman and how she didn’t even want to think about a movie sequel right now.

She told PORTER magazine, “The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We’re just grieving at the moment, so it’s trying to find the light in the midst of it.”