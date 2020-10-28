Kelly Clarkson And Brett Eldredge Serve Up Holiday Treat With ‘Under The Mistletoe’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge are getting festive.

Clarkson and Eldredge cut through the spooky Halloween spirit with the release of their new Christmas song, “Under The Mistletoe”.

The pop duet highlights Clarkson’s vocal prowess as she serves up a holiday treat that would challenge most singers; meanwhile, Eldredge gives off serious Michael Bublé vibes in the best way possible.

Clarkson has not released a full-length project since the October 2017 release of her eighth studio album, Meaning of Life. The album peaked at number two on the Billboard 200.

