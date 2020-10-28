Jamie Lynn Spears Says ‘Zoey 101’ Reboot Is Going To Happen ‘Even Faster Now’ After Re-Releasing Theme Song

Are you ready? Jamie Lynn Spears has brought us back to Pacific Coast Academy with a remake of the iconic “Zoey 101” theme song.

Now, over the years, Spears has garnered a ton of TV credits and even released a country EP back in 2014. But she’s still best known for her role as Zoey Brooks on the hit series.

However, she’s also now taken on the role of a mom to 12-year-old Maddie. While catching up with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, the actress shares whether she thinks her daughter will become the next great singer in the family.

“Obviously, she will say like, ‘I want to do this or do that’ and I’m like, ‘Oh babe, I’ll put you in some lessons or whatever.’ But then, you know, when it comes down to actually doing that, she doesn’t really want to do that,” says Spears, 29.

“So I’m letting her be a kid and one day if she stands up on stage and she’s just got the best voice in the entire world I’ll support her in whatever she wants to do, it doesn’t matter what it is. But right now she’s just being a kid and she’s a pretty good athlete so I’m thinking that’s what she’s focused on right now.”

However, when it comes to Spears’ daughter watching her mom on the small screen, you could say Maddie has experienced some second-hand embarrassment.

“I tried watching some of the old episodes and Maddie was like, ‘Oh my gosh. Mom! Like, c’mon stop it!'” she reveals.

“So I was like, Well we’re definitely going to have to bring in some people from today’s time cos apparently, my 12-year-old is telling me I’m not as cool as I thought I was.”

So, to help her build some coolness cred, Spears turned to Chantel Jeffries and brought together the original cast members and various social media stars for the reimagined re-release of her “Zoey 101” theme song, “Follow Me”.

“It was during the pandemic,” she says of the re-recording process. “So, my daughter and my niece were with me on lockdown, you know, and so I was like, ‘Okay I guess we’re going to go to the studio now,’ and it was on lockdown, too!

“So they had to stay on this one little couch and sit there and watch me sing and I guess they got very bored of it. They were just not interested. It wasn’t a TikTok so they didn’t care.”

Adds Jeffries: “I was such a big ‘Zoey 101’ fan growing up I wanted to go to PCA so bad it was my dream. I was like, ‘Please send me to boarding school, mom!'”

The new music video for “Follow Me” brings everyone’s favourite “Zoey 101” cast members back together. When it comes to a reboot, Spears says that they’re definitely ready for the next step.

“I’m already in conversations with everyone about the reboot, as far as actually making it happen with the networks and stuff,” she says.

“Truthfully, this video answered a lot of our creative questions and so I just think the reboot is going to happen even faster now.”