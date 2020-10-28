Michael Fishman Opens Up About The Death Of His Son On ‘Tamron Hall Show’

Michael Fishman wishes he had more time.

On Wednesday, the “Roseanne” actor appeared on “Tamron Hall Show”, opening up publicly for the first time about losing his son Larry to a drug overdose in June.

“He moved to a house in transition after living with his sister for a little while, and he tried drugs that turned out to be bad drugs that multiple people had a very serious reaction,” he said of the circumstances surrounding his son’s death. “I feel like I came to Larry, maybe later than I wish I could. And I think for parents, you know, you wish you had more time.”

Fishman also revealed why he decided to talk about his son’s death publicly and his goal for sharing the story.

“It’s this combination of trying to find a way to help my kids grieve, and go through that process and to model positive behaviour. And a couple years ago, I probably would have never shared this, to be honest with you,” he said. “But if it can, one other person can relate. If it can help you talk to your kids in some way, if it opens up a dialogue, where you just listen, because I think the trauma that lies underneath, and I think we you just did an interview where you’re talking about mental health.”

He added, “The really important part is that you’re brave enough to admit when you struggle, and that you need help or that you aren’t strong.”