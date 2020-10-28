Meghan Markle Requests Delay In Legal Case Against The Mail On Sunday

The Duchess of Sussex and her team of lawyers will ask a judge to delay their legal case against the Mail on Sunday, which is due to commence on Jan. 11.

Meghan Markle is suing the tabloid’s publishers, Associated Newspapers, for invasion of privacy, infringement of data protection rights and copyright infringement after the outlet printed extracts from a letter which she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, in 2018.

While appearing before a judge in London on Thursday, Oct. 29, lawyers for the duchess will also argue for a summary judgment in the case rather than a trial.

A full trial would potentially hear evidence from witnesses like Markle’s father, as well as close friends of the former actress and husband Prince Harry.

The request comes after a judge recently ruled that Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family could be used as evidence in the upcoming case.

The book, which was written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, follows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s journey from the early days of their relationship to their current life in Los Angeles.

A representative for the royal couple previously said in a statement, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”