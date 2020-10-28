Netflix Shares First Images From Lily James, Carey Mulligan-Led Drama ‘The Dig’

Lily James and Carey Mulligan are teaming up with Ralph Fiennes for an epic drama.

Netflix debuted the first images from the film adaption of John Preston’s novel, The Dig, which also stars Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott, Archie Barnes and Monica Dolan.

Simon Stone is directing the film based on the screenplay by Moira Buffini.

According to the streaming giant, “The Dig” takes places ahead of WWII, following “a wealthy widow who hires an amateur archaeologist to excavate the burial mounds on her estate. When they make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain’s past resonate in the face of its uncertain future‎.”

“The Dig” is coming soon to Netflix globally.