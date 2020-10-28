Ava Sambora And Heather Locklear Pen Essays Praising Each Other

Ava Sambora and Heather Locklear have a lot of love between them.
The mother-daughter duo penned companion essays for People in the publication’s second annual Kindness Issue. Sambora opened up about her struggles with anxiety; meanwhile, Locklear expressed how she finds strength in her daughter.
“My mom has shown me kindness in so many ways,” Sambora said. “I struggle with anxiety, but about a year ago it was very debilitating. I live almost an hour away from her, and when I would have anxiety attacks, she would drive over and visit me. Any time of the day, she would stop what she was doing and come to comfort me.”
“My mom always taught me to be kind to whomever I met,” she continued. “She treats every person with respect and makes them feel important. While she embodies kindness in many ways, her ability to care for and give to others is what I admire most. She is selfless and inspires me to be selfless as well.”
“In an era of ‘mean girls,’ Ava has always been a miracle to me,” Locklear wrote. “She has this innate sense of confidence and strength. She doesn’t feel the need to put others down in order to feel better about herself. I’ve often seen her transform a potential gossip fest into a conversation about that person’s most amazing attributes.”
“Ava is an example to me to always try to find the good in someone. I have watched her from afar and up close throughout her life, and I aspire to be more like her,” she added. “Her kindness is contagious. We are very close, and I am blessed to call her my daughter. She is completely unaware of all the good she brings to this world — it’s just who she is. I couldn’t be more proud of her.”