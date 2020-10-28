Jason Blaine Details Love Story With Wife Amy In Touching Music Video For ‘Go With Me’

Jason Blaine and his wife Amy are pulling on heartstrings in the new music video for his latest single “Go With Me”.

Exclusively premiering the visuals with ET Canada, the Canadian country singer chronicles his love story with his high school sweetheart and their family’s journey to Nashville.

Before making the move to Music City to pursue his dreams of becoming a country singer, Blaine grew up in the small town of Pembroke, Ont. In 2006, he convinced his wife to move to Tennessee along with their 3-month-old baby girl, their first of four children.

Blaine explains “Go With Me” is a true reflection of his love for his wife of 17-years, telling us she cried after hearing it for the first time.

“I waited until we had it done and I was happy with it and then i played it for her,” he explains. “It was close to our anniversary and I had never written a song like this, so directly for our story and she cried.”

The heartfelt lyrics include: “I hope you know, I don’t want to go, unless you go with me.”

The accompanying autobiographical video for the song includes photos of their life together, set against a live performance backdrop.

“There was a time when we would’ve been mortified to share those photos,” jokes the singer. “We were just kids when we met in high school. It’s a four-year little blip in high school and it goes by in the blink of an eye and you grow and become the person who you’re supposed to be and then you can go back and go you’re right, that was a beautiful time.”

Looking back on their 25 years together, Blaine admits: “I know it’s rare and it just kind of worked out for us that we met in high school and survived the ups and downs of what relationship is you know, you can watch the video and it is beautiful, but we’ve run the roller coaster.”