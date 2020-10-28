‘The Talk’ Celebrates Halloween With ‘Willy Wonka’-Themed Episode

Viewers will get a golden ticket to Global’s “The Talk” this Friday, as the daytime TV show transforms into a “Willy Wonka”-themed wonderland in celebration of Halloween.

“The Talk-olate Factory” stage will be decorated with edible set pieces so that hosts Veruca Salt (Sharon Osbourne), Violet Beauregarde (Sheryl Underwood), Mike Teavee (Eve) and Willy Wonka (Carrie Ann Inaba) can truly get into their candy-coated characters.

RELATED: ‘The Talk’ Announces Season 11 Premiere Date

Also joining Friday’s Halloween special are guests, including actor Jason Ritter (taking on the role of Charlie), television host Dr. Phil McGraw and wife Robin McGraw (playing Grandpa Joe and Grandma Josephine) and “Criminal Minds” star Matthew Gray Gubler, who will portray the insatiable Augustus Gloop.

RELATED: Zachary Quinto Tells ‘The Talk’ He Would ‘Absolutely’ Reprise Spock Role In A New ‘Star Trek’ Sequel

Slugworth (aka chef Antonia Lofaso) will serve up a deep-fried “Fluffernutter Sandwich” with banana and “Slugworth’s Perfectly Perilous Caramel Almond Popcorn” with chocolate drizzle.

Meanwhile, Debbie Gibson will perform “The Candy Man” from the opening of the 1971 classic film “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory”.

RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Showers Wife Sharon With Birthday Love On ‘The Talk’“

You can watch full episodes of “The Talk” weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global TV.