Wynonna Judd Tells Andy Cohen About Meeting Her Biological Brother For The First Time

Wynonna Judd is embracing a new family member.

The country music icon, 56, joined Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live” and opened up about meeting her brother, Michael, for the first time ever.

According to Judd, her father died before she was able to meet him.

“I met my brother yesterday. I have a brother I’ve never met and I called him,” she told the host. “He lives in Kentucky and his name is Michael and I called him on his birthday and I said, ‘Hi, uh, this is your sister.’ And I’ve never said that before.”

She later added, “He’s 53, I’m 56-years-old. And my father died before I met him. And that’s part of my, my testimony.”

And the big moment will be part of a future song, “And I’m going to put it in the middle of a song somewhere. That’s just the way I, I, that’s the way I work.”

When Cohen asked for more details, she explained, “I found out about all of this in 1993, when I was pregnant with Elijah, I was 30 years old… I had a choice. I had to decide whether I was better or bitter and in music, that’s what we do.”

Judd and her sister, actress Ashley Judd, are the daughters of Naomi Judd and Charles Jordan.