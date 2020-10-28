Prince William And Kate Middleton Honour Frontline Heroes With Special Award

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are paying homage to the frontline staff who have worked tirelessly throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince William and Kate Middleton presented a Pride of Britain Award to a group of six medical workers who represented National Health Service staff across the U.K.

A 'pinch me' moment for our staff members Helder, Martha and Charlotte, accepting a @PrideOfBritain award from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @KensingtonRoyal on behalf of NHS staff across the country. Sunday 1 Nov 9pm, ITV. #celebratingheroes. https://t.co/egVFkfisFN pic.twitter.com/rMC88ujPlf — Royal Free London (@RoyalFreeNHS) October 28, 2020

During the ceremony, which took place at St Bartholomew’s hospital in London, the duke and duchess met with the representatives to discuss the life-saving work that they have been carrying out while at the forefront of Britain’s fight against COVID-19.

Making the presentation, William said, “The devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic has reminded us as a nation of how much we owe to the thousands of NHS workers who have gone far beyond the call of duty this year.

“They have worked tirelessly around the clock, with humility and compassion, in the most challenging of circumstances, putting their own lives on the line to help others.”

Kate added, “We have been inspired by their stories of bravery and selflessness. Through our conversations with frontline workers during the pandemic, we have been inspired by their stories of bravery and selflessness.

“Many have had to leave their families for weeks on end, some have come out of retirement to help, while others have stepped into new roles to play their part in the fight against coronavirus.”

Kate and William joined in on cheering for NHS workers together with their children George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, during the nightly round of applause at the beginning of the pandemic.

The duchess continued, “All NHS staff have played a crucial role through this time. During lockdown, we joined people up and down the country to applaud the NHS and our keyworkers each week. Their hard work still goes on and we remain indebted to them for all they do.”

Thanking NHS workers once more, the duke said, “We cannot thank you enough. On behalf of a grateful nation, it is a tremendous honour for Catherine and I to present this special recognition award to the army of dedicated NHS staff.”