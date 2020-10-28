Rita Wilson Headlines ‘Women Who Rock’ Concert Series For Breast Cancer Awareness

Rita Wilson is hitting the stage for a cause very close to her heart.

Wilson will headline Gibson Gives’ “Women Who Rock” concert series on Wednesday.

“As both a breast cancer survivor and a singer/songwriter, this concert series felt like the perfect opportunity to raise awareness for the importance of women’s cancer research through the power of music,” Wilson said in a statement.

“I’m excited to perform alongside such a diverse and strong group of female artists and partner with Women Who Rock and Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation to hopefully make an impact in the continued fight against breast cancer,” she added.

Gibson Gives is the charitable arm of Gibson guitars. The event aims to raise awareness for breast cancer research at Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation (MWRIF).

Wilson will perform live on Gibston TV at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 28.