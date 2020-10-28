Dave Grohl Recovers From Coffee Addiction In ‘FreshPotix’ Video

Dave Grohl is recovering from his coffee fix.

The Foo Fighters frontman is a known coffee addict. Grohl released a satirical video, titled “FRESH POTS!” one decade ago depicting his crippling vice. Fast forward to 2020 and Grohl is on the mend thanks to FreshPotix.

“Ten-years-ago, I was in the grips of a debilitating caffeine addiction,” Grohl says in the video. “My ability to maintain personal relationships and solid bowel movements were compromised by crippling sleep deprevation and obnoxious coffee breath. I was the bean took over, I found myself doing anything for a fix. My roast grew darker and darker, until I finally hit pot bottom.”

“With FreshPotix,” he adds. “I no longer have to shoplift or sell my body for that fantastic buzz that kept me awake for 36 hours at a time and sent me to the hospital for a CAT scan and psychotic evaluation.”

Careful though. As FreshPotix warns. There are a number of side effects including “Severe Monkey Peen,” “Violent Fits of Rage Towards Left-Handed People,” Nose Chickens” and “Oxford Commas.”

Foo Fighters last released a full-length project with their ninth studio album, Concrete and Gold. Grohl also provided his drumming skills to Tenacious D’s fourth studio album, Post-Apocalypto (2018).