Kylie Jenner Attends Noah Centineo’s ‘F**k This, I’m Voting’ Exhibit Encouraging Fans To Vote

Kylie Jenner is encouraging fans to vote.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 23, and her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou stopped by Noah Centineo’s immersive audio-visual gallery, “F**k This, I’m Voting”, experience.

Centineo launched the event, held at Castle, a members-only creators club launching in 2021, in collaboration with his non-profit, Favored Nations. Centineo and the organization hope to encourage celebrities and creators to use their influence to energize and empower their communities.

Photo: Ryan Orange

Jenner and Karanikolaou shared some highlights of their night to their Instagram pages, hoping to get her 200 million followers to vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

In one of her posts, Jenner shared a look in an immersive room where guests can write why they are voting, Kylie’s answer was simple, “For my daughter,” referring to her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Photo: Instagram/KylieJenner

Photo: Instagram/KylieJenner

The 2020 U.S. election takes place Nov. 3.