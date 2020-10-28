Hillary Clinton Tweets Support For Chrissy Teigen: ‘Thank You For Your Bravery And Grace’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pose with a cardboard cutout of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as they take photos with students during a voter registration drive at UNLV on Oct. 4, 2016 in Las Vegas. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton took to social media to express her support for Chrissy Teigen on Wednesday, after the star released a heartfelt essay about losing her unborn son on Medium yesterday.

“Thank you, @chrissyteigen for your bravery and grace in starting a hard conversation to help other families heal alongside yours,” Clinton wrote.

I’m so honored @hillaryclinton. You have dedicated your life to fighting for women’s and children’s health, so to have you share my piece about my experience means the absolute world to me. Wow. Wow. https://t.co/9xv5SBDgGX — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 28, 2020

In response, Teigen – who’s been heavily criticized for publishing hospital photos on social media – tweeted, “oh my god Hillary Clinton just tweeted my essay now I have to delete the stupid videos I just posted oh my god please don’t look at them Hillary Clinton”. She then replied, “I’m so honoured @hillaryclinton. You have dedicated your life to fighting for women’s and children’s health, so to have you share my piece about my experience means the absolute world to me. Wow. Wow.”

Teigen then went on to share an emotional video of Clinton on stage at the Glamour Women of the Year celebration earlier this month, the camera pans over to Teigen in tears, applauding her.

In the essay Teigen wrote on Medium, she relived the moment she had to give birth to her 20 week old son, Miles.

“At this point I had already come to terms with what would happen: I would have an epidural and be induced to deliver our 20 week old, a boy that would have never survived in my belly (please excuse these simple terms). I was previously on bedrest for over a month, just trying to get the little dude to 28 weeks, a ‘safer’ zone for the fetus. My doctors diagnosed me with partial placenta abruption. I had always had placenta problems. I had to deliver Miles a month early because his stomach wasn’t getting enough food from my placenta. But this was my first abruption. We monitored it very closely, hoping for things to heal and stop. In bed, I bled and bled, lightly but all day, changing my own diapers every couple of hours when the blood got uncomfortable to lay in. I actually became an adult diaper expert for my own personal entertainment, truly appreciating the brands that went out of their way to not make me feel like an actual shitting baby. Some were blush coloured, with drawn delicate flowers. I got to the point where I was actually like, ‘hell yeah, throw me the pink ones!’ — something I never thought I’d be excited for. But there we were.”