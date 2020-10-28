Dua Lipa Announces ‘Studio 2054’ Event: ‘Multi-Dimensional Live Experience’

Numerous musicians have performed via live-streamed events since the pandemic put the brakes on live music.

Dua Lipa, however, is promising to raise the bar with “Studio 2054”, an upcoming live-streamed event described as “a night of music, mayhem, performance, theatre, dance and much more,” available to see on LIVENow.

According to Wednesday’s announcement, Dua Lipa’s “Studio 2054” will offer fans “a night like no other — this is reality and fantasy exploding together to deliver a brand new multi-dimensional live experience, as part of the American Express UNSTAGED series.”

A “celebration of the unconventional and the unique,” Dua Lipa’s “Studio 2054” will be filmed in “a massive warehouse location” and will follow her through an array of custom-built sets, including “surreal TV shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hangouts, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms.”

Along with her band, Dua Lipa will also be accompanied by dancers, skaters, aerialists and acrobats, while “a host of surprise superstar guests” will also be on hand “to deliver a euphoric blast of happiness and good times.”

Featuring songs from her albums Future Nostalgia, Club Future Nostalgia and her self-titled debut, this unique event will present “a kaleidoscope of the past, present and future; real time and the imagination, adrenalin and excitement — all merged to create a whole new way to enjoy a performance.”

“Studio 2054” will take place on Nov. 27; for more information on when it will stream in different global territories and how to purchase tickets, visit dualipa.com/studio2054.