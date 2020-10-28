Sarah Hyland Gets Real About Her Relationship With Her Breasts In Candid ‘Lady Parts’ Episode

Sarah Hyland is getting candid about her breasts.

For the latest episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”-produced web series, “Lady Parts”, the “Modern Family” actress opened up about her relationship with her boobs with Dr. Sherry Ross, comedian Nicole Byer and “Home & Family” host Kym Douglas.

“I first started to develop breasts in the eighth grade,” the 29-year-old stunner revealed. “I don’t know if you could really call them breasts, a lot of people called them ‘mosquito bites.'”

“I was late for some reason with my classmates,” she added. “I stuffed my bra.”

After Ross explained she didn’t develop until her adulthood, Hyland joked, “I was hoping you’d say early 30s… “Like, ‘I still got some hope?'”

The co-hosts also discussed the seriousness of breast cancer.

“I did eight weeks of radiation,” Douglas explained after revealed her own battle with the disease, adding that now she “couldn’t feel happier or healthier or more grateful.”