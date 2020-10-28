‘This Is Us’ Star Niles Fitch Opens Up About The Shooting Of Cousin Rayshard Brooks

Nineteen-year-old actor Niles Fitch is known to fans of “This Is Us” for portraying the teenage version of Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) in flashback storylines.

Fitch is also the cousin of the late Rayshard Brooks, who was shot to death by police in the parking lot of an Atlanta fast food restaurant after officers found sleeping in his car. Brooks, 27, was unarmed.

When video footage of the shooting was released, it sparked outrage in the community, with protesters taking to the streets to decry police violence against unarmed Black people.

In an interview for Fox Soul hip-hop talk show “The Mix”, Fitch speaks out about his cousin’s death for the first time.

RELATED: Trevor Noah Wants To Know Why Rayshard Brooks Had To Die

When he first saw the video of the shooting, Fitch didn’t realize that was his cousin who was killed, admitting he’d become “numb” to seeing video of similar incidents.

When he received a call from his mother “and she told me, it really set on me, not only how bad it’s gotten, but how desensitized we are.”

Added Fitch: “It was a real tough time, but we got through it… you gotta get through it. That’s the only thing you can do.”