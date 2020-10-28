Howard Stern Says This Season Of ‘The Bachelorette’ Is The ‘Best Season Yet’

Howard Stern is a huge “Bachelorette” fan.

The radio host, 66, gushed about the current season starring Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams during Tuesday’s “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM.

To Stern, this season is extra dramatic as it deals with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“This season is good because they had to lock all these people. They don’t even get to get out of their house. They’re all in quarantine together,” he said. “And there’s no like special dates and getting on helicopters and going in limos… Now it’s like, ‘Hey, do you want to go on a date? You want to go on a date? Let’s go over to the pool over here.’ There’s a date, a great season. Best season yet. Most shocking season as Chris Harrison says.”

And his feelings about Crawley are the same, “They found the girl this time, this girl has been on ‘The Bachelor’. Then she was on ‘Bachelor In Paradise’. It’s her fifth time on ‘The Bachelor’ show.”

But he does disagree with Crawley’s decision in sending home one of her contestants, Brandon G.

“This poor guy. He hasn’t had any time alone with her to talk to her. He finally sits down. So he says to her, ‘I got to tell you, when I saw that you were ‘The Bachelorette’ made me want to come here and pursue you,'” Stern began. “And she goes, ‘Ooh, is that right? That’s so wonderful. What did you like about me?’ So he says, ‘Well, I saw you and I thought you were quite attractive. So I decided to, to apply to, to come on the show and,’ and wait a second. She goes, ‘I got to tell you, most guys say they admire my courage or they admire my fortitude.’ She goes, ‘You’re superficial,’ boom, you’re outta here. And I’m saying to myself, ‘He’s the only guy who’s telling the truth.’”

He added, “That’s like, when you go to a bar, think about what he said. I walk into a bar, I saw you, you were attractive. So I went over to see if there was more there. That’s all he’s saying. Yeah. He didn’t walk up there and go, by the way, I have to tell you, I came over here cause I love your drive. I see your energy. I mean, that’s bulls**t.”