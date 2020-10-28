Caitlyn Jenner Celebrates 71st Birthday With Tributes from Her Family

Caitlyn Jenner turned 71 on Wednesday and was clearly feeling the love from her daughters.
The transgender Olympic gold medallist celebrated with sweet social media tributes from the Jenner-Kardashian clan.
The star’s youngest daughter Kylie Jenner shared a snap to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday @caitlynjenner, Love you so much,” with a sweet picture of them together.
Model and style icon, Kendall Jenner posted vintage throwbacks of the two of them for her birthday tribute, including a B&W snap of the “legend” holding one of her two Olympic gold medals.
Jenner’s stepdaughter Kim Kardashian West – who just celebrated her own birthday by flying her friends and family to a private island – gushed, “Happy birthday @caitlynjenner I love you forever! You helped raise me into the woman I am today, forever grateful.”
The former KUWTK star’s roommate and C.E.O of start-up beauty brand, Lumasol, Sophia Hutchins also posted on social media, “Happy Birthday morning. 71 @caitlyn Jenner Love you.”