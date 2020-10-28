Caitlyn Jenner Celebrates 71st Birthday With Tributes from Her Family

Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner and Kylie Jenner pose for a photo on June 18, 2017 in Beverly Hills. Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Caitlyn Jenner turned 71 on Wednesday and was clearly feeling the love from her daughters.

The transgender Olympic gold medallist celebrated with sweet social media tributes from the Jenner-Kardashian clan.

The star’s youngest daughter Kylie Jenner shared a snap to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday @caitlynjenner, Love you so much,” with a sweet picture of them together.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Attends Noah Centineo’s ‘F**k This, I’m Voting’ Exhibit Encouraging Fans To Vote

Model and style icon, Kendall Jenner posted vintage throwbacks of the two of them for her birthday tribute, including a B&W snap of the “legend” holding one of her two Olympic gold medals.

Jenner’s stepdaughter Kim Kardashian West – who just celebrated her own birthday by flying her friends and family to a private island – gushed, “Happy birthday @caitlynjenner I love you forever! You helped raise me into the woman I am today, forever grateful.”

RELATED:Kim Kardashian Flies Guests To Private Island For Lavish 40th Birthday Celebrations

The former KUWTK star’s roommate and C.E.O of start-up beauty brand, Lumasol, Sophia Hutchins also posted on social media, “Happy Birthday morning. 71 @caitlyn Jenner Love you.”