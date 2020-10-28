Mark Hamill Hilariously Reacts To Trump Statements In New Biden Campaign Video

Mark Hamill sat down to watch some of President Donald Trump’s more out-there statements in order to share his reactions for a new video in support of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

In the three-minute video, the “Star Wars” icon admits he’s “exhausted” by four years of the Trump administration. As he prepares to “watch some videos of him,” he asks, “If ever the force would be with me, I need it right now.”

In the first segment played, Trump says, “We’re gonna have to see what happens” when asked about whether there will be a peaceful transfer of power in January 2021.

“This is so frightening because he said the only way I can lose if it is a rigged election. So, he’s setting up the idea that unless he wins, it’s fraud,” Hamill chimes in. “That’s truly dangerous.”

Hamill also calls out Trump’s unfitness for office. “This guy couldn’t be the president of the PTA,” Hamill declares. “He is easily the worst. President. Ever.”

Hamill ends his message on a optimistic note.

“Voting is going on right now, and everything is on the ballot,” he concludes. “I am very hopeful that he will be out of office come January 20. That’s all I want for Christmas.”

Biden thanked Hamill for his support via social media, writing, “May the force be with us this election season.”