Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates Son’s 18th Birthday By Sharing Never-Before-Seen Baby Pics

Wednesday has been a big day for Sarah Jessica Parker.

As the “Sex and the City” star wrote on Instagram, it’s the 18th birthday of James Wilkie, her son with husband Matthew Broderick.

To mark the occasion, Parker, 55, shared some never-before-seen photos from her son’s childhood.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Pens Powerful Essay: ‘We Must Save Broadway’

Among the pics shared are one of her holding him up in the air as a baby, another of mother and son walking on a grass-covered hill, and one in which he’s a bit older, jumping from one bed to another in what appears to be a hotel room.

“My beloved son, James Wilkie, On this day, you are 18 years old,” she wrote in the caption.

“I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming,” she continued.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Solves A ‘Sex And The City’ Shoe Mystery

“My love for you is an ache and an honour. As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead,” she added, concluding: “Happy birthday my first time voter. I love you so.”