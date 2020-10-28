‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Was Once Considered For ‘The Bachelorette’

Chrishell Stause can be seen tripping the light fantastic on the current season of “Dancing With the Stars”, in addition to three seasons of “Selling Sunset” streaming on Netflix.

However, if things had gone a different way, she may have also starred in “The Bachelorette”.

Robert Mills — a.k.a. the ABC network’s senior VP of alternative series, specials and late night programming — made that revelation during an appearance this week on Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files“, reported People.

“I actually had lunch with Chrishell — this was about 10 or 11 years ago — to talk about being the Bachelorette,” the ABC exec told the former Bachelor.

This, Mills explained, took place before “The Bachelorette” and “The Bachelor” would alternate.

“There was a time when ‘Bachelorette’ was sort of done just, like, every so often when they decided to do it,” Mills explained, pointing out that back then there were “four Bachelors for every one Bachelorette.”

According to Mills, Stause was an actress on “All My Children” when a casting director recommended her.

“We had this incredible lunch, I think it was at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and she was awesome. And I was convinced. I’m like, ‘This is the Bachelorette,'” Mills declared.

There was one thing standing in Stause’s way, however; a grassroots effort by fans to make fan-favourite DeAnna Pappas — sent home by Brad Womack in season 11 — the next Bachelorette.

“I remember Ellen DeGeneres actually calling the president of ABC at the time saying, ‘This woman needs to be the Bachelorette,'” Mills said of Pappas.

“This was before we even said we were going to do a ‘Bachelorette’. And, at that point, it’s like, ‘Well how do we not do that?'” he added.