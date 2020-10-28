Harry Styles Fan Stunned To Learn He Visited Her Home & Fed Her Fish While She Was Out

Imagine being a huge fan of Harry Styles, only to discover the “Watermelon Sugar” singer spent some time in your home — and even fed your fish — while you happened to be out.

That’s the bizarre-but-true story of a fan named Theodora, who shared the story and some photos on her Instagram page — which she’s since turned private.

However, other fans are sharing her story for her, revealing that Styles’ car broke down, and he wound up hanging out in Theodora’s home while she wasn’t there.

While waiting for a tow truck, Styles had a cup of tea and even fed her fish, leaving her an autographed copy of his album Fine Line and a handwritten note.

“Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea,” Styles wrote in the note.

“I’m devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry. P.S. I fed the fish,” he continued, adding, “Tell you dad to get in touch and I’ll see you at a show.”

While she was out, photos were taken of Styles feeding her fish — and while her Instagram is no longer public, it does offer one small tidbit: “the fish is called Harry.”

