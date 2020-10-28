Jennifer Garner Reveals Matthew McConaughey Talked Her Out Of Quitting ‘Dallas Buyers Club’

Jennifer Garner was a new mom to son Samuel, now 8, while she was working on Oscar-winning drama “Dallas Buyers Club”.

After a particularly rough day of filming, she revealed in an interview with PBS’s “Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan” (via People), she felt she had bitten off more than she could chew, and decided she needed to quit the movie.

According to Garner, she was reluctant to take on a project so soon after welcoming her son, until her agent reminded her that she’d already “taken so much time” away from her career to concentrate on her family with then-husband Ben Affleck.

“So I took it, and that was why” she admitted. “Because it was time for me to go back to work.”

During production, Garner was still breastfeeding her son, and the hectic pace of filming didn’t leave her a lot of time to pump her breast milk, given that “there was never a 10-minute break” on the set.

“My boobs were freaking out,” she said. “It was bedtime, and we were doing some scene that was supposed to be light, and I started crying and I was like, ‘I have to quit. I have to go home and be with my kids. I just can’t do this anymore.'”

It was her co-star who talked her off the ledge. “And sweet Matthew McConaughey pulled me aside and said, ‘What is going on with you?'” she recalled.

When she explained what she was going through, McConaughey asked the crew to take a break so she could have some time to pump.

“And from then on, whenever I needed to, I would give him a high sign and I would go take care of it. He said, ‘You can do both. You’ve got it. You can do it,'” she divulged.

“How much do I love that guy?” she said. “I know, a lot.”