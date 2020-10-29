Khloe Kardashian Says Being Away From Daughter True During Coronavirus Battle Was ‘Heart-Wrenching’: ‘I Was Really, Really Sick’

Khloe Kardashian discusses her battle with coronavirus, the backlash to Kim Kardashian’s recent 40th birthday celebrations and more during an appearance on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Kardashian reveals how she tested positive for COVID-19 “at the very beginning” back in March, telling DeGeneres: “It was so incredibly scary.

“I mean, it’s still scary, but especially then, when the whole world was shutting down, and we didn’t have really any information, or the information we had just changed every single day,” she adds, telling the host she was “really, really sick.”

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Contracted COVID-19 In ‘KUWTK’ Sneak Peek

Kardashian shares, “I remember I just wore a mask, I remember I wore gloves, just because it was speculation all about COVID, but nobody really knew, and we were all like, ‘There’s no way I could have COVID.’”

The reality TV star says the “hardest part” was having to quarantine in her room for around 16 days away from her daughter True.

Kardashian says, “I don’t care about how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child for that long, because I couldn’t be around my daughter, that was the most heart-wrenching thing.”

RELATED: Kourtney, Kim And Khloe Kardashian Deal With Aftermath Of Kendall And Kylie’s Explosive Fight In ‘KUWTK’ Teaser

The star goes on to talk about her sister Kim’s surprise private island getaway for her 40th birthday, with people criticizing her for sharing photos of the lavish trip.

Kardashian tells DeGeneres, “Nobody knew where they were going, we didn’t find out til we were on the plane. It was so special.

“We were told three nice outfits for dinners but other than that we had no idea and it was the coolest experience to be that surprised.”

She adds of the criticism, “I haven’t heard a lot about it but I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town, I don’t really know the extent of it. This year is a frustrating year, I get it. I think there’s so many frustrations going on for everybody but also it’s her 40th and this is something she really wanted to do for us.”

Insisting those who worked there were incredibly grateful because they’d been so quiet recently due to the pandemic, Kardashian says: “Hearing those messages when we were there we felt really good and we felt so safe. We did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it. I want Kim to focus on how beautiful it was and what she did for everybody, I don’t want that to overshadow all the greatness that happened.”

DeGeneres then questions Kardashian on whether she’d ever star in another spin-off show with “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” ending after 13 years.

Kardashian replies, “I don’t know, I mean never say never. I just think we all need a little break and see where life takes us.”