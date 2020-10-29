Wayne Brady Calls For Social Media To Make It Easier To Report Men Preying On His Teenage Daughter

Wayne Brady wants to see social media networks take more responsibility.

Appearing on Global’s “The Talk”, the “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” star called out platforms like Facebook and Instagram to address the ease with which men can send inappropriate private messages to minors.

In particular, Brady noted the experience of his 17-year-old daughter Maile, saying that he and his ex-wife Mandie have been monitoring her social media accounts.

“Mandie monitors Maile’s Instagram and social media because even when she’s near-grown—’cause she’ll be 18 in February, you are still a child, so we have to monitor that,” he said. “And these grown men see her dancing and whatnot, and they just slide in.”

At one point, Mandie actually pretended to be their daughter and interacted with an older man.

“Mandie got on the line with one of them and was, you know, texting back and forth and he was talking slick, until he realized that it was her,” Brady said. “And then she’s like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And he’s like, ‘I just broke up with my girlfriend, and I just saw her.’ That doesn’t mean anything. You tell that to your cellmate when we put you in jail. You can talk all about your post-breakup relationship then.”

Brady called for the social media companies to add stronger tools for reporting and removing predators.

“You can try to block a person’s account and report them for hate speech… you can report them for trying to be someone else, but in order to really get to them to say, hey, this person is saying something damning or showing images to a young woman or even to a woman who gets a salacious pic, all of the tap dancing you need to do to get that person reported shouldn’t happen,” Brady said. “If this is what social media is, make the tools available to deal with these reprehensible people.”

