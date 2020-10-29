Jennifer Lopez Says She Struggled To Get Cast In ‘The Wedding Planner’, Reveals How She Negotiated Her High Salary

Jennifer Lopez admits it wasn’t easy getting cast in “The Wedding Planner”.

The singer, who played Mary Fiore in the 2001 flick alongside Matthew McConaughey’s Steve Edison, says that she had to really convince director Adam Shankman to hire her.

Taking part in Variety’s “Power of Women” conversations, speaking with her business partner and agent Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez explains that, before that movie she was pigeon-holed into roles of “the maid, the Rosie Perez-type roles, the dishwasher, the this, the that.”

Lopez shares, “I had to kind of break out of that and convince somebody to put me in the first romantic comedy, which I think was ‘The Wedding Planner’.”

She continues, “I was, like you said, kind of hot at the time and you were my agent and you were asking for a certain price that you thought I merited and they were buckling back on us.

“[Adam] came to one of my record signings and he said, ‘Give her whatever she wants.’”

“The idea that somebody like me, from my background, who was a woman, could garner that type of, you know, price in this industry. It was a big deal,” Lopez tells Goldsmith-Thomas.

“The Wedding Planner” is now a rom-com favourite, grossing $95 million worldwide when it was released almost 20 years ago.