Nick Jonas Explains Interesting Conspiracy Theory Linking The Jonas Brothers To Huge Sports Stars

Nick Jonas has an interesting conspiracy theory that links the Jonas Brothers to some of the biggest stars in sport.

The singer thinks he and his brothers are the reason some pro athletes win certain events, telling fans in a video: “No one is talking about the very, very obvious theme here. To fully understand this conspiracy, we have to back things up to September 22, 2019.”

He then explained how that was the day of the Jonas Brothers’ show in Kansas City, Missouri, which was attended by football player Patrick Mahomes.

Showing fans a photo, Jonas said how a few months later, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl the following year.

His second example was in reference to the Jo Bros’ December 10 Arizona show.

“Who was there, you might ask? Oh, Cody Bellinger,” Jonas shared. “Cut to October 27, the Dodgers win the World Series.”

Jonas then mentioned the Jonas Brothers’ Paris gig on February 22, which was attended by race car driver Lewis Hamilton.

He added, “Just last week he won his 92nd Grand Prix, the most of all time.”

“For all you athletes out there who want to win championships and Grand Prix and everything in between, listen up,” Jonas went on. “The key to success is to come to a Jonas Brothers show. It’s basically the reverse of the Drake Curse. Let’s call it the Jonas Blessing.”

Drake, on the other hand, has been blamed in the past for causing teams to lose when he’s in the stands.

The musician concluded, “Just remember, it’s not about how hard you practise, how naturally gifted you are. It’s about the ‘Year 3000’, ‘When You Look Me in the Eyes’, ‘S.O.S.’ and, of course, ‘Sucker’.”

“Congrats to all you Jonas-loving athletes out there who were smart enough to come to a show. You deserve those championships.”