Shawn Mendes Debuts Acoustic Version Of His Hit Single ‘Wonder’

Shawn Mendes is wondering if he’s being real.

On Thursday, the Canadian singer debuted an acoustic version of his hit “Wonder”, the lead single off his album of the same name.

The stripped-back take on the song places Mendes’ vocal performance and the emotionally candid lyrics at the fore.

“I wonder, why I’m so afraid/Of saying something wrong, I never said I was a saint,” he sings. “I wonder, when I cry into my hands/I’m conditioned to feel like it makes me less of a man.”

The acoustic rendition of the song was met with a big reaction by fans on Twitter.