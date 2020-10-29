Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Deliver Impromptu Duet In Honour Of Baby Daughter

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are invigorated to vote.

Perry and Bloom enjoyed a morning cuppa while taking an adorable selfie video on Wednesday. The couple performed a duet encouraging the public to go and vote ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

RELATED: Katy Perry Saves Orlando Bloom’s Instagram Live

“Rise and shine and get to the polls now,” Perry sang before Bloom chimed in, “Vote in person, not with the mail-in ballot now.” Perry tied the song together with, “Now’s the time to vote in person. People of the United States.”

The “Roar” singer offered the song as a tribute to the couple’s daughter Daisy Dove and future generations.

RELATED: Miranda Kerr Tells New Mom Katy Perry: ‘You’re Amazing’

“This is for future generations, by the way,” Perry proclaimed. “This little ditty is going to be for Daisy Dove.”

Bloom also posted the video, writing: “Mum n’ Dad just sayin’ drop em off it’s too late to mail em in – it’s safe #wearamask bring snacks and a friend! #votenow 🇺🇸🙌 have fun!”